An elderly KIKUYU man arrested for swindling a victim out of Ksh 900,000 in fake land deal (PHOTO)







Saturday, June 6, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) have arrested a suspected land fraudster accused of conning an unsuspecting buyer out of Ksh 900,000 in a fake land transaction.

The suspect, identified as Andrew Gachagua Njui, was apprehended after a complainant reported being duped while attempting to purchase a parcel of land in Molo.

According to the DCI, the victim believed the transaction was genuine and proceeded to hand over Ksh 900,000 to the suspect.

However, suspicions arose after conducting an official land search, which revealed that the property did not belong to Njui but was registered under a different individual.

The shocking discovery prompted detectives to launch investigations that led to the suspect being charged before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Molo.

However, Njui reportedly failed to appear in court on May 26th, 2026, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Acting on intelligence, detectives tracked him down to a hideout in the Giathege area of Othaya, Nyeri County, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

He is currently being processed ahead of his next court appearance as investigations continue.

The case highlights the growing menace of land fraud and the importance of conducting due diligence before engaging in property transactions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST