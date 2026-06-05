GACHAGUA accuses RUTO of planning to wipe out Mt Kenya people as he opposes US backed Ebola facility in Laikipia

Friday, June 05, 2026
- Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has
sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s decision to allow the
establishment of a US‑funded Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base
is a scheme to ‘wipe out’ the Mt Kenya community.
Speaking during a consultative meeting with DCP aspirants
from Meru County, Gachagua questioned the President’s agreement with
Washington.
“We have every reason to believe that this Ebola centre is a
strategic plan by William Ruto to wipe out the Mt Kenya community and, more so,
the people of Meru and Laikipia,” he charged.
He warned that the virus poses a grave risk if introduced
into Kenya.
“The American Government has said that its citizens shouldn’t be
taken to their home because of the danger and risk of that virus spreading and
affecting a huge population,” he said.
“This Ebola, we’ve been told by the World Health Organisation, has
no vaccine and is likely to kill 50% of those who have been affected.”
“Bringing it to the mountain is an existential threat to the lives
of our people.”
The former Deputy President castigated Meru leaders for
remaining silent.
“To our shock and horror, all elected Members of Parliament are
quiet.”
“The Senator has said nothing, MPs, fake Governor, fake Deputy
President have said nothing, the people of Meru are on their own,”
he declared.
Gachagua insisted that the facility should not be built in
Kenya.
“We don’t want this Ebola centre anywhere in Kenya. Let the
Americans take it to America or another country,” he added.
His remarks come as President Ruto, during a state visit to
South Africa, defended the project.
“I can tell you without fear of any contradiction… we are doing the
right thing. It would be the most unfortunate if, on one request by the
Americans to set up a facility at their cost, we would refuse, we would look
very inhuman,” Ruto stated.
The US has pledged Ksh1.7 billion to support Kenya’s Ebola
preparedness efforts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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