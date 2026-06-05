GACHAGUA accuses RUTO of planning to wipe out Mt Kenya people as he opposes US backed Ebola facility in Laikipia







Friday, June 05, 2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s decision to allow the establishment of a US‑funded Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base is a scheme to ‘wipe out’ the Mt Kenya community.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with DCP aspirants from Meru County, Gachagua questioned the President’s agreement with Washington.

“We have every reason to believe that this Ebola centre is a strategic plan by William Ruto to wipe out the Mt Kenya community and, more so, the people of Meru and Laikipia,” he charged.

He warned that the virus poses a grave risk if introduced into Kenya.

“The American Government has said that its citizens shouldn’t be taken to their home because of the danger and risk of that virus spreading and affecting a huge population,” he said.

“This Ebola, we’ve been told by the World Health Organisation, has no vaccine and is likely to kill 50% of those who have been affected.”

“Bringing it to the mountain is an existential threat to the lives of our people.”

The former Deputy President castigated Meru leaders for remaining silent.

“To our shock and horror, all elected Members of Parliament are quiet.”

“The Senator has said nothing, MPs, fake Governor, fake Deputy President have said nothing, the people of Meru are on their own,” he declared.

Gachagua insisted that the facility should not be built in Kenya.

“We don’t want this Ebola centre anywhere in Kenya. Let the Americans take it to America or another country,” he added.

His remarks come as President Ruto, during a state visit to South Africa, defended the project.

“I can tell you without fear of any contradiction… we are doing the right thing. It would be the most unfortunate if, on one request by the Americans to set up a facility at their cost, we would refuse, we would look very inhuman,” Ruto stated.

The US has pledged Ksh1.7 billion to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST