Former LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO intervenes after key suspect in the murder of BELLA ANYANGO was released under mysterious circumstances by DCI - Did money exchange hands?







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, has raised concern over delayed investigations into the death of Krystabel Anyango Ochieng’, popularly known as Bella, whose family is still seeking justice more than a month after her death.

In a statement shared on social media, Faith revealed that she accompanied Bella’s family to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Unit to follow up on the status of the investigations.

According to the family, Bella’s lifeless body was presented at Syokimau Police Station on May 1st, 2026, by a man who was in an estranged relationship with her.

A post-mortem examination conducted on May 4th reportedly established that Bella died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Despite the findings and claims of a history of abuse linked to the suspect, Faith noted that the man was only briefly arrested before being released without being arraigned in court, charged or officially cleared by investigators.

She further criticized the pace of investigations by DCI offices in Mlolongo and Athi River, saying there had been little progress despite repeated follow-ups by the family and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Due to the slow progress, the family sought intervention from senior DCI officials and were granted an audience by the Deputy Director in charge of Homicide, who assured them that the matter would be handled swiftly and conclusively.

Faith thanked officers who have stepped in to support the grieving family in their pursuit of justice.

She also lamented the rising cases of femicide in the country, saying many families are left struggling with unanswered questions and delayed justice.

“The femicide crisis in our country has left one-too-many families wallowing in unanswered questions and anxious hope for justice that never comes. Bella cannot be just another statistic,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST