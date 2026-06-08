“Fashion is not mathematics” - ABABU NAWWAMBA’s alleged girlfriend, AZZIAD NASENYA, defends bold Garnier outfit amid online buzz (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 08, 2026 - Kenyan content creator and media personality, Azziad Nasenya, has spoken out after her daring outfit at the Garnier East Africa launch sparked heated online debate.

The event, held on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, unveiled Azziad as the new Face of Garnier East Africa.

However, her unconventional look has dominated talking points on social media.

Responding to the chatter, Azziad explained that her outfit was not a wardrobe mishap but a deliberate nod to the event’s “Aqua Chic” theme.

“Guys, I’ve seen the comments… apparently some of you think I wore my skirt halfway and forgot to pull it up,” she quipped.

She highlighted how the décor and performers reflected the coastal luxury vibe.

“The whole point was to interpret the theme, not to dress like we were attending a board meeting in Upper Hill,” she added.

Defending fashion as art, Azziad reminded critics that style is about storytelling, not formulas.

“Fashion is not mathematics. Sometimes it’s just people having fun with a brief,” she said, urging netizens to consider context before rushing to judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST