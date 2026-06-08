BABU OWINO speaks after late RAILA ODINGA’s aide, DENNIS ONYANGO, disclosed BABA’s views on his political ambitions - “It’s Unfair”







Monday, June 08, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has spoken out following claims that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga viewed him as a disruptive force within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The remarks were made by Raila’s longtime aide, Dennis Onyango, during a televised interview on Sunday, June 7th.

Onyango alleged that Raila considered Babu impatient and feared his rapid rise could unsettle the party’s succession lineup.

“Raila thought that Babu was going to be a trouble to his base. He thought the guy was impatient… if you have a legacy that runs from Jaramogi, there are many people in the queue, and you want to jump them, you put Raila in a difficult situation,” Onyango explained.

In a swift response on Monday morning, June 8th, Babu dismissed Raila’s reported opinion as unfair but vowed to remain firm in his political journey.

“I think this is unfair, but we will be there no matter what,” he wrote.

The ODM legislator has previously voiced frustrations over what he perceives as deliberate attempts to sideline him within the party.

Babu has since aligned himself with the Linda Mwananchi faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo as he sets his sights on vying for the Nairobi Governor seat in 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST