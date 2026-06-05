Eastlands-based gang leader, GUZMAN, taunts police as he flaunts crude weapons on Facebook (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - A gang leader from Nairobi’s Eastlands area has sparked reactions online after bragging about his criminal activities on social media.

The suspect, identified on Facebook as Mistah Guzman, shared photos of himself flaunting crude weapons while seemingly taunting police officers.

In the posts circulating online, the suspected thug appeared unbothered as he posed with the weapons, raising concern among members of the public.

The photos have since gone viral, with many social media users calling on detectives to investigate the matter and take action against him.

Others expressed concern over the increasing trend of suspected criminals openly displaying weapons and making threatening posts on social media platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST