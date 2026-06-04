EACC detectives recover Ksh 65m in suitcases during raid on Governor SAKAJA’s Chief Officer’s Nairobi home (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti‑Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo, after detectives reportedly recovered millions of shillings in cash during a raid at his Syokimau residence.

The operation was conducted by EACC investigators as part of ongoing inquiries into alleged corruption and abuse of office within Nairobi’s Urban Planning Department.

The unit is responsible for development approvals and enforcement of planning regulations across the capital.

Sources familiar with the probe said detectives raided Analo’s home and seized large sums of cash whose source is now under scrutiny.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets against Mr. Patrick Analo Akivaga,” EACC said.

The money was taken as evidence as investigators seek to establish whether it is linked to suspected graft.

Analo was taken into custody and is expected to record a statement.

His arrest comes as EACC’s intensifies crackdown on corruption within County Governments, particularly in departments that handle permits, approvals and regulatory functions long dogged by graft allegations.

The Urban Planning Department plays a central role in approving building plans, change‑of‑user applications, development permits and enforcement actions, making it one of Nairobi’s most influential offices.

Under Kenyan law, public officers found to have acquired assets through corrupt conduct may face criminal prosecution, asset recovery proceedings and forfeiture of unexplained wealth.

@EACCKenya recovers Sh65 million from Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning Patrick Analo's residence in Syokimau in ongoing graft probe, CEO Mohamud says. - https://t.co/DEv93N3Cgc pic.twitter.com/OnlrQZsHqF — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) June 4, 2026

EACC detectives raid the home of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo, and recover approximately KSh 250 million in cash as part of an ongoing corruption and unexplained wealth investigation. pic.twitter.com/VxFdOMCDDk — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) June 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST