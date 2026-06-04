Drama as young man pleads for mercy after being caught inside a married woman’s house - “Sikujua Ameolewa” (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man was allegedly found inside a married woman’s home, leading to a tense confrontation with the woman’s husband.
In a video circulating online, the young man is seen
pleading for forgiveness, claiming that he was unaware that the woman was
married.
In a surprising twist, the husband is heard telling the man
to take the woman away permanently, a moment that has sparked widespread
reactions and debate on social media.
Watch the video>>> below
Caught in the Act: Man Pleads for Mercy After Being Found in Married Woman's House pic.twitter.com/IWCqwDTEsO— Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) June 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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