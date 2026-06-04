Drama as young man pleads for mercy after being caught inside a married woman’s house - “Sikujua Ameolewa” (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man was allegedly found inside a married woman’s home, leading to a tense confrontation with the woman’s husband.

In a video circulating online, the young man is seen pleading for forgiveness, claiming that he was unaware that the woman was married.

In a surprising twist, the husband is heard telling the man to take the woman away permanently, a moment that has sparked widespread reactions and debate on social media.

Watch the video>>> below

Caught in the Act: Man Pleads for Mercy After Being Found in Married Woman's House pic.twitter.com/IWCqwDTEsO — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) June 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST