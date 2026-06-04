Driver of the ill-fated Nairobi “Nganya” that overturned and killed 7 while pulling stunts was filmed with two Slay Queens in the cabin before crash (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Nairobi’s matatu culture is in mourning following a tragic accident involving a popular matatu known as “Detat” along Enterprise Road.

The matatu, which was carrying youthful passengers, overturned during the incident, leading to the deaths of seven people and leaving several others injured.

A video that has since surfaced online shows the driver moments before the accident in the company of two Slay Queens seated in the cabin.

In the clip, the occupants appear relaxed chewing miraa as loud music plays in the background, seemingly unaware that tragedy was about to strike.

The accident has sparked renewed debate online over reckless driving, dangerous stunts by matatu operators and safety concerns within Nairobi’s public transport sector.

Watch video>>> of the driver in the company of two ladies before the fatal accident.

Hawa ndio type ya @kisinga_v hapa dem alienda sayuni na overload ya taxin💔🥀 https://t.co/Ni9HCfwaGq pic.twitter.com/QHi97Ij3cs — Kuwa STRNG (@KuwaSTRNG) June 3, 2026