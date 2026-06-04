Viral video of Secondary School students dancing in a local pub in full uniform sparks uproar (WATCH)







Thursday, June 04, 2026 - A viral video showing Secondary School students dancing inside a local pub while still in full school uniform has sparked outrage on social media.

In the clip, both male and female students are seen energetically dancing to a popular hit song.

Although they are not seen holding any alcoholic drinks, the setting has raised serious concern online, with many questioning how the students were allowed into the establishment.

The incident has fueled public debate amid a growing wave of school unrests, with several institutions already closed in recent weeks following student riots and related disturbances.

Watch the video>>> below

Secondary school students dancing in a local club😳😳. pic.twitter.com/2vke5Zxsl5 — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) June 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST