DCI parades faces of members of a ruthless gang that stormed a homestead in Tharaka Nithi and killed 2 people during an armed robbery incident (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) has arrested five suspects linked to a horrifying armed robbery incident that occurred on May 21st, 2026, in Tonto Village, Kamwimbi Location, Tharaka Nithi County.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI), a gang armed with firearms and crude weapons stormed a homestead at
around 9:00 p.m, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured.
The attackers reportedly descended on the compound and
fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing several gunshots into the
air to intimidate nearby residents.
The gang then advanced deeper into the homestead, where they
brutally killed an elderly woman.
Two other victims sustained serious injuries during the
attack and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.
Due to the gravity of the incident, detectives from CRIB
Headquarters took over the investigations and launched an intensive
intelligence-led operation.
Through forensic analysis and meticulous detective work,
investigators managed to identify several suspects believed to have
participated in the deadly attack.
A series of coordinated operations carried out between June
4th and June 8th led to the arrest of five suspects
identified as Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua
Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue, and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, alias Maruu.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was part
of a carefully planned criminal operation.
The DCI said forensic analysis and intelligence reports
played a key role in unraveling the chilling plot.
The five suspects are currently in custody awaiting
arraignment as detectives continue pursuing additional suspects believed to
have been involved in the brutal killings.
The DCI reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all those
linked to the heinous crime are identified, arrested and prosecuted.
See photos of the suspects below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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