DCI parades faces of members of a ruthless gang that stormed a homestead in Tharaka Nithi and killed 2 people during an armed robbery incident (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) has arrested five suspects linked to a horrifying armed robbery incident that occurred on May 21st, 2026, in Tonto Village, Kamwimbi Location, Tharaka Nithi County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a gang armed with firearms and crude weapons stormed a homestead at around 9:00 p.m, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured.

The attackers reportedly descended on the compound and fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing several gunshots into the air to intimidate nearby residents.

The gang then advanced deeper into the homestead, where they brutally killed an elderly woman.

Two other victims sustained serious injuries during the attack and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Due to the gravity of the incident, detectives from CRIB Headquarters took over the investigations and launched an intensive intelligence-led operation.

Through forensic analysis and meticulous detective work, investigators managed to identify several suspects believed to have participated in the deadly attack.

A series of coordinated operations carried out between June 4th and June 8th led to the arrest of five suspects identified as Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue, and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, alias Maruu.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was part of a carefully planned criminal operation.

The DCI said forensic analysis and intelligence reports played a key role in unraveling the chilling plot.

The five suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment as detectives continue pursuing additional suspects believed to have been involved in the brutal killings.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all those linked to the heinous crime are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

See photos of the suspects below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST