Murang’a Senator JOE NYUTU in panic as KIKUYU man threatens to leak private PHOTOs of him and his wife - Mheshimiwa Anamukulia Bibi







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Drama has erupted on Facebook after a little-known Kikuyu man identified as Muraya Mwangi accused Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu of wrecking his marriage.

According to Muraya, he discovered the affair between his wife and the vocal Senator after snooping through her phone.

He lamented that his wife had been pretending to be an “angel” after they got married in a church wedding, only for him to discover that she was cheating on him with the Senator.

After sharing what he claimed were secret conversations between Nyutu and his wife, Muraya is now threatening to leak their private photos.





Meanwhile, below are secret chats between his wife and Senator Nyutu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST