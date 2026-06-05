Busted by CCTV Cameras! Breakthrough as detectives unmask key suspect behind the murder of PCEA cleric, Reverend NDUMIA, and releases his images







Friday, June 5, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released images of a key suspect believed to be linked to the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari of PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

In a statement, the DCI said significant progress has been made in the investigations into the cleric’s murder, which occurred on the night of May 3rd, 2026.

According to the agency, the breakthrough followed extensive forensic analysis and intelligence-led investigations conducted jointly by detectives from the Homicide Directorate, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operations Support Unit (OSU), and Nakuru County investigative teams.

The investigations have already led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Felix Odinga Okumu and Berryly Nafua Atenyo.

Following the conclusion of investigations involving the two suspects, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and legal advice.

The suspects were later arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts where they pleaded not guilty.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 17th, 2026.

As investigations continue, detectives are now seeking the public’s help in identifying another individual captured in CCTV images obtained during the probe.

The DCI released both the original image and a digitally enhanced version to help improve visibility of the suspect’s facial features.

According to investigators, the unidentified man is considered a person of interest who could provide crucial information that may help identify additional accomplices linked to the heinous murder.

The DCI said detectives are still pursuing more leads and profiling other individuals connected to the crime.

The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that everyone involved in the murder is identified, arrested, and brought to justice.



