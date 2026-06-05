A Kienyeji LUO LADY trends online after being captured at a night club pulling some energetic dance moves - Ona Kiuno







Friday, June 5, 2026 - A little-known Luo lady has become a social media sensation after she was captured on camera showing off electrifying dance moves at a nightclub.

In the viral video, the lady is seen dancing energetically alongside a male reveler, leaving many impressed by her flexible waist movements and confidence on the dancefloor.

Unlike many club-goers, she was decently dressed in a kitenge outfit, something that also caught the attention of online users.

Her simplicity, natural vibes and energetic performance have earned her praise from netizens, with many admitting they could not stop replaying the clip.

Watch the video>>> below

A Kienyeji LUO LADY pulls some energetic dance moves pic.twitter.com/SVsniiTsIr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST