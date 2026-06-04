“Bad Day In Office” - Notorious drug trafficker arrested along Waiyaki Way smuggling bhang worth Ksh 870,000 to Nairobi CBD (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Region have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered cannabis valued at approximately Sh870,000.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Wanyonyi Mukwenyi alias “Jay,” was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation conducted along Waiyaki Way targeting narcotics trafficking within Nairobi.

According to the DCI, detectives recovered 29 kilograms of cannabis during the operation.

Authorities believe the consignment was intended for distribution within Nairobi’s Central Business District and surrounding areas.

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and protecting members of the public from the harmful effects of narcotic substances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST