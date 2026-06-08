ALIFULIZWA KASUSU! See what a man did to MWENDE after luring her to a lodging for MECHI! She parades his PHOTO and cries out - Sharp Boys Everywhere

Monday, June 8, 2026 -
A young woman identified as Mwende has taken to social media to narrate how she
was conned by a man she had been dating online for months after finally meeting
in person.
According to Mwende, the two had been chatting for about six
months without meeting physically, during which the man promised her many
things and appeared genuinely interested in her.
She claimed that after they eventually met, the man started
asking personal questions, including how much money she spends monthly.
Mwende further alleged that the two later booked a lodging
where they spent time together before the man excused himself, claiming he was
going to check on his car because it was already late.
“He told me once he got there, he would send me money,” she
lamented.
However, according to her, the communication that followed
left her suspicious after the man claimed his phone had been stolen and that he
had been arrested.
Sensing something was wrong, Mwende says she asked her
friends to contact him using different phone numbers, only to discover that he
had reportedly done the same thing to several other women.
Frustrated and heartbroken, she shared his photo online
while warning other women to be careful of “sharp boys” masquerading as loving
partners on social media.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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