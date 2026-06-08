ALIFULIZWA KASUSU! See what a man did to MWENDE after luring her to a lodging for MECHI! She parades his PHOTO and cries out - Sharp Boys Everywhere







Monday, June 8, 2026 - A young woman identified as Mwende has taken to social media to narrate how she was conned by a man she had been dating online for months after finally meeting in person.

According to Mwende, the two had been chatting for about six months without meeting physically, during which the man promised her many things and appeared genuinely interested in her.

She claimed that after they eventually met, the man started asking personal questions, including how much money she spends monthly.

Mwende further alleged that the two later booked a lodging where they spent time together before the man excused himself, claiming he was going to check on his car because it was already late.

“He told me once he got there, he would send me money,” she lamented.

However, according to her, the communication that followed left her suspicious after the man claimed his phone had been stolen and that he had been arrested.

Sensing something was wrong, Mwende says she asked her friends to contact him using different phone numbers, only to discover that he had reportedly done the same thing to several other women.

Frustrated and heartbroken, she shared his photo online while warning other women to be careful of “sharp boys” masquerading as loving partners on social media.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST