Celebrity BEN 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, says he was chased from church for marrying an older woman - “Ilinifanya Nikachukia Kanisa” (VIDEO)







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Renowned gospel singer Peter Omwaka, better known as Guardian Angel, has opened up about the discrimination he faced in church following his marriage to his 56-year-old wife, Esther Musila.

He narrated an incident where he was invited to perform in a church, but upon arrival, he was informed that the church elders and pastor had held consultations and decided he would not perform.

According to him, he was asked to wait for further deliberations, and after about 30 minutes, he was eventually given the microphone.

Guardian Angel claimed that while he was performing, the pastor appeared visibly unhappy and at one point even attempted to take away the microphone from him.

After the performance, he said the pastor did not acknowledge him or offer any form of recognition.

The singer stated that the experience deeply affected him, adding that he later vowed he would never attend church again and even informed his wife of his decision.

He further revealed that his wife would often attend church alone while he stayed at home.

However, Guardian Angel said he was later persuaded back to church through the intervention of another well-known preacher, who now happens to be his spiritual father.

Watch the video>>> below

Celebrity BEN 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, says he was chased from church for marrying an older woman pic.twitter.com/0dOjuINNpD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST