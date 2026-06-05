Celebrity BEN 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, says he was chased from church for marrying an older woman - “Ilinifanya Nikachukia Kanisa” (VIDEO)

Friday, June 5, 2026 - Renowned gospel
singer Peter Omwaka, better known as Guardian Angel, has opened up about the
discrimination he faced in church following his marriage to his 56-year-old
wife, Esther Musila.
He narrated an incident where he was invited to perform in a
church, but upon arrival, he was informed that the church elders and pastor had
held consultations and decided he would not perform.
According to him, he was asked to wait for further
deliberations, and after about 30 minutes, he was eventually given the
microphone.
Guardian Angel claimed that while he was performing, the
pastor appeared visibly unhappy and at one point even attempted to take away
the microphone from him.
After the performance, he said the pastor did not
acknowledge him or offer any form of recognition.
The singer stated that the experience deeply affected him,
adding that he later vowed he would never attend church again and even informed
his wife of his decision.
He further revealed that his wife would often attend church
alone while he stayed at home.
However, Guardian Angel said he was later persuaded back to
church through the intervention of another well-known preacher, who now happens
to be his spiritual father.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Celebrity BEN 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, says he was chased from church for marrying an older woman pic.twitter.com/0dOjuINNpD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2026
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