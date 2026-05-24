Was it staged? Social media user raises questions as another video of a man accused of breaching RUTO’s security emerges - “Look at this angle! Hii ni PR”







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A social media user has sparked debate online after questioning the authenticity of an incident where a young man appeared to breach President William Ruto’s security during the Youth PS Jacob Fikirini's thanksgiving ceremony.

In the video, the young man is seen emerging from the crowd while holding a Bible and attempting to approach the podium as the President addressed the gathering.

The incident briefly caused panic as security officers moved in swiftly to restrain him.

However, what has now drawn mixed reactions online is how the situation was handled afterward.

Some users claim that despite the seriousness of a potential security breach, President Ruto appeared calm, even engaging briefly with the young man and allowing him closer to the VIP area.

This has led a section of social media users to question whether the moment may have been staged for publicity purposes, with some describing it as “PR” and pointing out inconsistencies in the reactions captured on camera.

Watch the video>>> below and be the judge

You can clearly tell it was content creation!

Until the President had time for chit chat and ushered him into the VIP dais.

Kamagut chicken seller can do anything for attention . pic.twitter.com/PUbL7BwLoF — Hammer Hammer Ke (@HammerHamm026) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST