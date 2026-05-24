Was it staged? Social media user raises questions as another video of a man accused of breaching RUTO’s security emerges - “Look at this angle! Hii ni PR”

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A social media user has
sparked debate online after questioning the authenticity of an incident where a
young man appeared to breach President William Ruto’s security during the Youth
PS Jacob Fikirini's thanksgiving ceremony.
In the video, the young man is seen emerging from the crowd
while holding a Bible and attempting to approach the podium as the President
addressed the gathering.
The incident briefly caused panic as security officers moved
in swiftly to restrain him.
However, what has now drawn mixed reactions online is how
the situation was handled afterward.
Some users claim that despite the seriousness of a potential
security breach, President Ruto appeared calm, even engaging briefly with the
young man and allowing him closer to the VIP area.
This has led a section of social media users to question
whether the moment may have been staged for publicity purposes, with some
describing it as “PR” and pointing out inconsistencies in the reactions
captured on camera.
Watch the video>>> below and be the judge
The Kenyan DAILY POST
You can clearly tell it was content creation!— Hammer Hammer Ke (@HammerHamm026) May 24, 2026
Until the President had time for chit chat and ushered him into the VIP dais.
Kamagut chicken seller can do anything for attention . pic.twitter.com/PUbL7BwLoF
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