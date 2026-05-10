VIDEO shows the dramatic moment GACHAGUA’s ally, COUNCILLOR NJOHI, was abducted by armed men in Ol Kalou as bullets rent the air (WATCH)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - There was drama in Ol Kalou after renowned political commentator and DCP party mobilizer, Councillor Njohi, was abducted by suspected state agents during a late-night incident that has sparked outrage online.

In a video circulating widely on social media, a group of armed men believed to be security operatives are seen forcefully grabbing Njohi before bundling him into a waiting vehicle.

The visibly distressed Njohi is heard screaming and pleading for help from members of the public as the men struggle to restrain him.

The chaotic scene caused panic in the area, with the armed men firing live bullets in the air to disperse residents who attempted to intervene.

Moments later, the vehicle sped off with Njohi inside, leaving shocked residents gathered at the scene.

Reports indicate that Njohi was later found dumped by the roadside after being tortured.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST