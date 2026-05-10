Streamer IShowSpeed stunned after learning dreadlocks originated from Kenya during his Jamaican tour (LOOK)







Saturday, May 09, 2026 - American streamer, IShowSpeed’s Caribbean adventure took a surprising cultural turn in Jamaica on Friday, May 8th, 2026 when locals explained that dreadlocks, a hairstyle he strongly associated with Jamaica and reggae legend, Bob Marley, actually trace their roots back to Kenya and India.

The revelation came after Speed casually asked his guide; “Wait, so Dreads was invented in Jamaica?”

His guide quickly clarified that while Rastafari culture and Marley’s influence popularized the look worldwide, its deeper origins lie with Kenya’s Mau Mau warriors, who wore dreadlocks as a symbol of resistance against colonial rule, and India’s Sadhus, holy men who embraced the style as part of spiritual devotion.

The revelation took Speed by surprise as he repeated parts of the explanation in disbelief, processing the layered history behind one of the world’s most recognizable hairstyles.

This cultural twist comes hot on the heels of Speed’s Kenyan tour earlier this year, which shattered streaming records.

His Nairobi stop drew massive online audiences as he immersed himself in local culture, from Matatu rides to street food adventures.

The viral clips cemented Kenya as one of the most talked‑about highlights of his global journey, setting the stage for his Caribbean leg.

In Jamaica, Speed linked up with dancehall icons Sean Paul, Beenie Man and Popcaan and cooked with Shenseea.

You can't make up this things buana😅. You can't talk about struggles for independence, and freedom without mentioning Kenya 🇰🇪. Respect to her being able to articulate the history better than most of us . I learned this yesterday 😹 pic.twitter.com/Cdicobl0wj — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) May 9, 2026