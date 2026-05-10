Streamer IShowSpeed stunned after learning dreadlocks originated from Kenya during his Jamaican tour (LOOK)

Saturday, May 09,
2026 - American streamer, IShowSpeed’s Caribbean adventure took a
surprising cultural turn in Jamaica on Friday, May 8th, 2026 when
locals explained that dreadlocks, a hairstyle he strongly associated with
Jamaica and reggae legend, Bob Marley, actually trace their roots back to Kenya
and India.
The revelation came after Speed casually asked his guide; “Wait,
so Dreads was invented in Jamaica?”
His guide quickly clarified that while Rastafari culture and
Marley’s influence popularized the look worldwide, its deeper origins lie with
Kenya’s Mau Mau warriors, who wore dreadlocks as a symbol of resistance against
colonial rule, and India’s Sadhus, holy men who embraced the style as part of
spiritual devotion.
The revelation took Speed by surprise as he repeated parts
of the explanation in disbelief, processing the layered history behind one of
the world’s most recognizable hairstyles.
This cultural twist comes hot on the heels of Speed’s Kenyan
tour earlier this year, which shattered streaming records.
His Nairobi stop drew massive online audiences as he
immersed himself in local culture, from Matatu rides to street food adventures.
The viral clips cemented Kenya as one of the most talked‑about
highlights of his global journey, setting the stage for his Caribbean leg.
In Jamaica, Speed linked up with dancehall icons Sean Paul,
Beenie Man and Popcaan and cooked with Shenseea.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
You can't make up this things buana😅. You can't talk about struggles for independence, and freedom without mentioning Kenya 🇰🇪. Respect to her being able to articulate the history better than most of us . I learned this yesterday 😹 pic.twitter.com/Cdicobl0wj— Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) May 9, 2026
0 Comments