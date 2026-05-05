No wife and kids at 65!! Death of MARTIN MICHUKI, son of late Minister JOHN MICHUKI and his private burial sparks reactions!







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - Martin Michuki, son of the late Cabinet Minister John Michuki, passed away on Sunday at the age of 65.

According to a eulogy published in the local dailies, his burial was conducted as a private family affair at his home in Kangema, with the family indicating that details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Details in the eulogy have also drawn public attention, noting that he was not married and had no children at the time of his passing.

Beyond his link to the late, no-nonsense Minister, Martin was also connected to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, as a brother-in-law.

Kagwe is married to Anne Wanjiku Mutahi, who is John Michuki’s daughter.

See the Eulogy and some reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST