Video of a hot MUMAMA smoking BH@NG with her BEN 10 in the rain sparks wild reactions (WATCH)



Thursday, May 07, 2026 - A video of a middle-aged woman popularly referred to as “mumama” smoking bh@ng with a young man has sparked reactions on social media.

In the clip, the two are seen standing behind a building with the mumama holding an umbrella to shield them from the rain.

The young man lights a joint, and they take turns puffing as they engage in conversation.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens joking that such antics are how younger men keep older women entertained and attached.

Others, however, condemned the person who recorded and shared the clip, arguing that it was an invasion of the pair’s privacy.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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