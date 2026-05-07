Video of a hot MUMAMA smoking BH@NG with her BEN 10 in the rain sparks wild reactions (WATCH)

Thursday, May 07, 2026 - A video of a middle-aged woman popularly referred to as “mumama” smoking bh@ng with a young man has sparked reactions on social media.
In the clip, the two are seen standing behind a building with
the mumama holding an umbrella to shield them from the rain.
The young man lights a joint, and they take turns puffing as
they engage in conversation.
The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with some
netizens joking that such antics are how younger men keep older women
entertained and attached.
Others, however, condemned the person who recorded and
shared the clip, arguing that it was an invasion of the pair’s privacy.
Watch the video>>> below
Just Iike that, you find your parent trending on social media 😂🍂— 🦍 (@ClanBoss8) May 6, 2026
This is how the slim guys are winning 🙆 pic.twitter.com/kyhUSdEwEF
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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