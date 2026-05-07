Mzungu man cries out after his KIKUYU wife vanishes with household items, steals money and leaves behind their 3 kids - Parades her PHOTOs online







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A distraught foreign man has taken to social media seeking help to trace his Kenyan wife, whom he accuses of disappearing after cleaning out his house and abandoning their three children.

In an emotional post circulating online, the man claimed that his wife, who is from Kenya, vanished on Thursday, April 29th, after orchestrating a plan with some of her coworkers.

According to the post, the woman had only been living in the foreign country (America) since October after relocating from Kenya.

The heartbroken man alleged that on the material day, the woman and her friends came to his home and “cleaned the house out,” stealing money and several household items before disappearing without a trace.

“I am looking for my wife. She has been missing since Thursday April 29th. She is from Kenya and has a strong accent. She has only been in the country since October,” part of the viral post reads.

He further claimed that her Green Card visa had since been revoked and appealed to members of the public to help locate her.

The man also lamented that the woman abandoned their three children, leaving him devastated and struggling to understand what had happened.

“Please help and contact me if you see her. She needs to be returned to Kenya,” he added.

Check out his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST