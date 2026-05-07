Club Madness!! VIDEO of bold Slay Queens putting on a show in a Nairobi club sparks reactions! (WATCH)







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - A video of two petite Slay Queens enjoying themselves at a Nairobi nightclub has sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, the bold ladies are seen dancing to the music and pulling off wild antics that left revelers entertained.

Interestingly, such scenes are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife scene, especially in popular entertainment spots across the city.

The video has since set tongues wagging online, with netizens divided over whether the two were simply close friends having fun or lovers unapologetically living their lives.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST