VIDEO of former Mathare North MCA, JARED OKOTH alias DEFAO’s palatial home in Marurui before it was demolished - He lived like a king







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Former Mathare North MCA, Jared Okoth popularly known as General Defao, is among the residents affected by the demolition of palatial homes in Marurui following a court order.

Okoth had constructed the multi-million-shilling mansion on a disputed parcel of land said to belong to the family of the late Cabinet Minister John Michuki.

A video that has surfaced online shows the lavish residence before it was brought down during the demolitions.

The massive home, fitted with modern finishes and luxurious features, paints a picture of the lavish lifestyle the former MCA was living.

According to reports, Defao had occupied the mansion for only five months before the demolition exercise was carried out.

Watch the video>>> below

This is Defao's house in Marurui before demolition another day to remind you that building a house is not an investment and shortcuts are not always the safest. lack of due diligence during purchase of land ends tearfully. pic.twitter.com/TvPFlbSNbF — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST