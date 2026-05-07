See the high-end vehicles with customized number plates owned by DEFAO, the former MCA captured on viral video hurling unprintable insults at police officers (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Former Mathare North MCA, Jared Okoth alias General Defao, recently came into the spotlight after a viral video showed him insulting and threatening police officers who had been deployed to quell demonstrations in Marurui.

In the heated confrontation, Defao was heard bragging about his financial muscle and powerful connections, even threatening to call President William Ruto.

Going by videos circulating online, the former MCA appears to be living a lavish lifestyle.

He owns several high-end vehicles, some fitted with customized number plates that have attracted the attention of netizens.

His flashy lifestyle has continued to spark debate online, with many questioning the source of his wealth.

Watch the video>>> below

See the high-end vehicles with customized number plates owned by DEFAO, the former MCA captured on viral video hurling unprintable insults at police officers pic.twitter.com/mdA257OXrD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST