What a sad ending! Slain gangster leader buried under heavy presence of DCI officers (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A suspected gangster who had reportedly been on the radar of police was buried in a low-key ceremony conducted under the watch of DCI officers.

According to a social media user who witnessed the burial and shared a clip online, the family was reportedly given a limited timeframe to conduct the burial ceremony.

The video shows a tense atmosphere during the burial, with only a handful of mourners attending the event.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many netizens describing it as a sad ending for a young man who chose a life of crime.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST