What a sad ending! Slain gangster leader buried under heavy presence of DCI officers (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A suspected gangster who had reportedly been on the radar of police was buried in a low-key ceremony conducted under the watch of DCI officers.
According to a social media user who witnessed the burial
and shared a clip online, the family was reportedly given a limited timeframe
to conduct the burial ceremony.
The video shows a tense atmosphere during the burial, with
only a handful of mourners attending the event.
The incident has sparked reactions online, with many
netizens describing it as a sad ending for a young man who chose a life of
crime.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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