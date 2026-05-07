U.S Government lists fake products flooding Kenya and exposes suppliers - They include medicines and electronics







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - The United States Government has sounded the alarm over the growing trade in counterfeit goods, naming Kenya among the countries grappling with the influx of illicit products.

The revelations are contained in the 2026 Special 301 Report released by the U.S Trade Department, which monitors intellectual property protection and enforcement worldwide.

According to the report, counterfeit products continue to spread through weak enforcement systems and complex global supply chains.

Goods flooding Kenya include medicines, electronics, semiconductors, car parts, clothes, footwear, toys, food products, beverages, chemicals and household items.

Most of these counterfeits originate from Asian and South American countries such as China, Peru, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The report notes that counterfeiters ship products either directly to buyers or through transit hubs in Chile, Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye and the UAE, before reaching markets like Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Russia and Kenya.

The U.S Government warns that counterfeit pharmaceuticals are among the fastest‑growing sectors in the illegal trade, with online platforms increasingly used to distribute fake medicines.

“Trademark counterfeiting harms consumers, legitimate producers, and governments. Consumers may be harmed by fraudulent and potentially dangerous counterfeit products, particularly medicines,” the report cautions.

It further reveals that counterfeiters are increasingly exploiting courier services, postal systems, and small‑package shipments to evade detection by customs officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST