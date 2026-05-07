U.S Government lists fake products flooding Kenya and exposes suppliers - They include medicines and electronics

Thursday, May 07,
2026 - The United States Government has sounded the alarm over the growing
trade in counterfeit goods, naming Kenya among the countries grappling with the
influx of illicit products.
The revelations are contained in the 2026 Special 301
Report released by the U.S Trade Department, which monitors intellectual
property protection and enforcement worldwide.
According to the report, counterfeit products continue to
spread through weak enforcement systems and complex global supply chains.
Goods flooding Kenya include medicines, electronics,
semiconductors, car parts, clothes, footwear, toys, food products, beverages,
chemicals and household items.
Most of these counterfeits originate from Asian and South
American countries such as China, Peru, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
The report notes that counterfeiters ship products either
directly to buyers or through transit hubs in Chile, Hong Kong, Kyrgyz
Republic, Türkiye and the UAE, before reaching markets like Brazil, Mexico,
Nigeria, Paraguay, Russia and Kenya.
The U.S Government warns that counterfeit pharmaceuticals
are among the fastest‑growing sectors in the illegal trade, with online
platforms increasingly used to distribute fake medicines.
“Trademark counterfeiting harms consumers, legitimate
producers, and governments. Consumers may be harmed by fraudulent and
potentially dangerous counterfeit products, particularly medicines,” the report
cautions.
It further reveals that counterfeiters are increasingly
exploiting courier services, postal systems, and small‑package shipments to
evade detection by customs officials.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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