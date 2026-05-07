7 prayers GACHAGUA wants the court to grant in his impeachment case after withdrawing request to be reinstated as Deputy President!







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has asked the High Court to issue seven key declarations and orders in his petition challenging the legality of his impeachment.

In filings presented on Thursday, May 7th, his legal team argued that both the National Assembly and Senate violated constitutional requirements during the process.

Among the prayers sought is a declaration that the modalities used for public participation did not meet the constitutional threshold.

His lawyers further claim that the Senate failed to ensure meaningful participation before making its determination.

Gachagua also wants the court to declare that appointing a select committee by the Senate is mandatory during impeachment proceedings.

The petition challenges the timelines used in processing the impeachment, arguing they were unconstitutional and denied adequate time for proper consideration.

He has asked the court to quash the National Assembly resolution of October 8th, 2024, which approved his impeachment, and nullify the Senate resolution of October 17th, 2024, which upheld it.

This comes after Gachagua withdrew his request to be reinstated to office, shifting focus to compensation and legal declarations.

He now seeks payment of salaries, benefits and entitlements he would have earned had he remained in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST