Comedian ERIC OMONDI opens up on growing in a polygamous family - His father had 5 wives and 14 children







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has peeled back the curtain on his private life, sharing the complexities of growing up in a polygamous household.

Speaking on Jeff Koinange’s I AM podcast, Omondi revealed that his late father, Chief Inspector William Omondi, had five wives and 14 children.

Eric was the second born in his mother’s household, with his mother being the fourth wife.

“Our household was very stable because we lived with our dad. The other wives lived elsewhere,” he explained.

This arrangement lasted until his mother’s death in 2002, after which his father remarried his fifth wife.

On his path to media and comedy, Eric revealed that his mother had promised him if he passed his exams, she would take him to Nairobi to study communication.

However, she tragically died just weeks before those exams.

Determined to honor her dream, Omondi revealed she raised 127,000 shillings for college fees through a small church fundraiser attended by only eight people.

He also opened up on the profound losses he has faced.

He has buried his father, mother and two siblings.

The death of his brother Fred Omondi, with whom he moved to Nairobi to launch their comedy careers, remains the hardest blow.

“Of all my family members, I spent most of my time with my brother. He was the head of my creative,” Eric recalled.

Omondi has since shifted gears towards activism, leading protests against Kenya’s rising cost of living and has confirmed plans to run for political office in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST