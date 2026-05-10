Unbothered KAREN NYAMU does the Siaka Siaka challenge as she faces criticism over her remarks in the Senate regarding a 15-year-old girl (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, appears unshaken by the wave of criticism directed at her following remarks she made towards a female student during a Senate session earlier this week.

Nyamu has been trending online after an incident involving a 15-year-old student who was participating in the Senate’s school volunteer service scheme.

The student was visiting the Speaker’s Gallery on Wednesday when Nyamu questioned her presence and demanded clarification regarding her role, remarks that many Kenyans condemned as disrespectful and inappropriate.

The incident sparked outrage both inside and outside Parliament, prompting Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to direct the outspoken Senator to issue an apology.

Karen Nyamu is not fit to be in senate, imagine embarrassing a young grade 10 girl by asking her which service she want to offer because Senator Cherangai anamchekesha sana.

Listen: pic.twitter.com/jpPtmeZLEj — Naomi Waithira (@Naomikibandi) May 7, 2026

Nyamu later admitted that her remarks were unacceptable and offered an unreserved apology to the Senate, the student involved, her family, and the public.

Despite the backlash, Nyamu appears to be moving on from the controversy.

In a video circulating online, she is seen participating in the trending “Siaka Siaka” dance challenge during a public event, appearing cheerful and relaxed even as Kenyans continue debating her conduct on social media.

A whole nominated senator 😭 pic.twitter.com/CEViV8nTSt — Billy (@MwangiHub) May 9, 2026

Karen Nyamu has made a comeback through Siaka Siaka dance..Kenya sihami😂



Doem : Pulse Reels pic.twitter.com/DflS5r9oyL — Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST