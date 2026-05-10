Unbothered KAREN NYAMU does the Siaka Siaka challenge as she faces criticism over her remarks in the Senate regarding a 15-year-old girl (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, appears unshaken by the wave of criticism directed at her following remarks she made towards a female student during a Senate session earlier this week.
Nyamu has been trending online after an incident involving a
15-year-old student who was participating in the Senate’s school volunteer
service scheme.
The student was visiting the Speaker’s Gallery on Wednesday
when Nyamu questioned her presence and demanded clarification regarding her
role, remarks that many Kenyans condemned as disrespectful and inappropriate.
The incident sparked outrage both inside and outside
Parliament, prompting Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to direct the outspoken Senator
to issue an apology.
Karen Nyamu is not fit to be in senate, imagine embarrassing a young grade 10 girl by asking her which service she want to offer because Senator Cherangai anamchekesha sana.— Naomi Waithira (@Naomikibandi) May 7, 2026
Listen: pic.twitter.com/jpPtmeZLEj
Nyamu later admitted that her remarks were unacceptable and
offered an unreserved apology to the Senate, the student involved, her family,
and the public.
Despite the backlash, Nyamu appears to be moving on from the
controversy.
In a video circulating online, she is seen participating in
the trending “Siaka Siaka” dance challenge during a public event, appearing
cheerful and relaxed even as Kenyans continue debating her conduct on social
media.
A whole nominated senator 😭 pic.twitter.com/CEViV8nTSt— Billy (@MwangiHub) May 9, 2026
Karen Nyamu has made a comeback through Siaka Siaka dance..Kenya sihami😂— Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) May 9, 2026
Doem : Pulse Reels pic.twitter.com/DflS5r9oyL
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments