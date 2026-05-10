Generational Curse??? Son of the late dreaded gangster MATHERI is getting wasted away in alcohol and drugs decades after his father’s death (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - A video of the late gangster Simon Matheri’s son has emerged and sparked a buzz on social media.

He was captured on camera in a dingy club in Murang’a, where he was indulging in cheap liquor.

He appears to be battling alcoholism and drug abuse.

Matheri was one of the most wanted gangsters in Kenya in the mid-2000s.

He specialized as a hired assassin and carried out violent robberies, carjackings and murders in Nairobi and its environs.

He was gunned down by police at his Athi River home on February 20th, 2007.

He initially worked as a mechanic and taxi driver before becoming a high-profile criminal.

Below is a video>>> of Matheri’s son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST