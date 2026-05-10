Generational Curse??? Son of the late dreaded gangster MATHERI is getting wasted away in alcohol and drugs decades after his father’s death (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - A video of the late gangster Simon Matheri’s son has emerged and sparked a buzz on social media.
He was captured on camera in a dingy club in Murang’a, where
he was indulging in cheap liquor.
He appears to be battling alcoholism and drug abuse.
Matheri was one of the most wanted gangsters in Kenya in the
mid-2000s.
He specialized as a hired assassin and carried out violent
robberies, carjackings and murders in Nairobi and its environs.
He was gunned down by police at his Athi River home on
February 20th, 2007.
He initially worked as a mechanic and taxi driver before
becoming a high-profile criminal.
Below is a video>>> of Matheri’s son.
MATHERI's son pic.twitter.com/nlt0V9sf73— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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