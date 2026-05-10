Two beautiful LADIES exposed as thieves operating in Kawangware! CCTV cameras capture them! They are dating hardcore criminals (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Two young ladies identified as Diana and Sharon have been exposed on social media after they were caught on CCTV cameras stealing shoes at an apartment in Kawangware, Nairobi.

According to information shared online by a source familiar with the incident, the two women reportedly carried out the theft on Friday.

The suspects, who are said to be well known in Kawangware, entered the apartment before stealing several pairs of shoes and hiding them inside their bags before quietly walking away.

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

It is alleged that the two ladies are dating hardcore criminals who pose as boda boda riders.

The source further claimed that information about the suspects’ whereabouts and phone numbers had already been shared with authorities, and investigations are ongoing.

Watch the CCTV footage>>> below and photos of the suspects.





The Kenyan DAILY POST