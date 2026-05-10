SHOCK as Murang’a LADY is murdered by her husband after a night out and body dumped in a tea plantation! RIP SHERLEEN NJERI (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Residents of Mununga area in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County, were
left in shock following the tragic death of a young woman identified as
Sherleen Njeri, whose body was discovered dumped in a tea plantation after
reportedly spending the night out with her husband.
According to reports from locals, Sherleen and her husband
had been experiencing relationship troubles and were known to quarrel
frequently.
On the night of Thursday, May 7th, the two were
reportedly seen together at a popular entertainment joint in Kigumo where they
were drinking.
Witnesses claim that the couple got into a heated argument
while at the club, attracting the attention of revelers who were present.
However, no one imagined the disagreement would end in
tragedy.
The following morning, residents were shocked after
Sherleen’s lifeless body was found lying in a nearby tea farm under unclear
circumstances.
Preliminary reports indicate that the main suspect, believed
to be her husband, disappeared shortly after the incident and is currently in
hiding.
Police officers have since launched investigations and a manhunt to trace him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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