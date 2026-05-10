SHOCK as Murang’a LADY is murdered by her husband after a night out and body dumped in a tea plantation! RIP SHERLEEN NJERI (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Residents of Mununga area in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County, were left in shock following the tragic death of a young woman identified as Sherleen Njeri, whose body was discovered dumped in a tea plantation after reportedly spending the night out with her husband.

According to reports from locals, Sherleen and her husband had been experiencing relationship troubles and were known to quarrel frequently.

On the night of Thursday, May 7th, the two were reportedly seen together at a popular entertainment joint in Kigumo where they were drinking.

Witnesses claim that the couple got into a heated argument while at the club, attracting the attention of revelers who were present.

However, no one imagined the disagreement would end in tragedy.

The following morning, residents were shocked after Sherleen’s lifeless body was found lying in a nearby tea farm under unclear circumstances.

Preliminary reports indicate that the main suspect, believed to be her husband, disappeared shortly after the incident and is currently in hiding.

Police officers have since launched investigations and a manhunt to trace him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST