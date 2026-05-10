Multiple PHOTOs of SHARON NYONGESA, the KMTC student who died in a lodging while having MECHI with her 50-year-old MUBABA - Alikua Mali Safi

Sunday, May 10, 2026 -
Detectives have launched investigations into the sudden death of Sharon
Nyongesa, a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student, who collapsed and
died while in a lodging with her 50-year-old lover.
Sharon, who was also known among friends as “Dr. Sharn,” was
serving as an intern at Morisiot Sub-County Hospital at the time of her death.
According to an Occurrence Book (OB) report, she was rushed
to a nearby clinic in an unconscious state after collapsing inside a guest room
where she had been with her partner.
She was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have since arrested her companion, identified as
Stanley Kipkemei, who is twice her age, as investigations continue to establish
the exact cause of death.
Authorities say a postmortem examination will help determine
what led to the sudden collapse.
Below are more photos of Sharon Nyongesa
Her last
post>>> on
Tiktok also proves that she loved soft life.
She was
looking forward to attend a concert headlined by Jamaican singer, Spice, in
Uganda.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Her last video..... SHARON NYONGESA, the KMTC student who died in a lodging while having MECHI with her 50-year-old MUBABA - Alikua Mali Safi pic.twitter.com/6csmgqcroH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2026
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