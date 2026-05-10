Multiple PHOTOs of SHARON NYONGESA, the KMTC student who died in a lodging while having MECHI with her 50-year-old MUBABA - Alikua Mali Safi







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the sudden death of Sharon Nyongesa, a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student, who collapsed and died while in a lodging with her 50-year-old lover.

Sharon, who was also known among friends as “Dr. Sharn,” was serving as an intern at Morisiot Sub-County Hospital at the time of her death.

According to an Occurrence Book (OB) report, she was rushed to a nearby clinic in an unconscious state after collapsing inside a guest room where she had been with her partner.

She was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since arrested her companion, identified as Stanley Kipkemei, who is twice her age, as investigations continue to establish the exact cause of death.

Authorities say a postmortem examination will help determine what led to the sudden collapse.

Below are more photos of Sharon Nyongesa

Her last post>>> on Tiktok also proves that she loved soft life.

She was looking forward to attend a concert headlined by Jamaican singer, Spice, in Uganda.

Her last video..... SHARON NYONGESA, the KMTC student who died in a lodging while having MECHI with her 50-year-old MUBABA - Alikua Mali Safi pic.twitter.com/6csmgqcroH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2026