This plus-size LADY was spotted having a good time in a club - Her bold tattoo has set tongues wagging! (PHOTOs)

 


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  1. Anonymous4 May 2026 at 22:50

    Remove that big a33 size wig and make up and he is a over weight dude called Njoro from Mwimuto!!!

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