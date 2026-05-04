PHOTOs of young men arrested in Karatina for preying on missing High School girls - 35-year jail term in Kamiti loading

Monday, May 4, 2026 -
Detectives in Karatina have arrested a group of young men believed to be linked
to the disappearance of high school girls.
The girls reportedly went missing while returning to school,
only for investigators to later establish that they had eloped with the
suspects following preliminary investigations.
Those arrested include a deejay based in Karatina, who is
among individuals being questioned over the incident.
Authorities say the suspects are in custody as
investigations continue, with possible serious charges expected if they are
found culpable.
Below are photos of the suspects.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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