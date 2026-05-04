PHOTOs of young men arrested in Karatina for preying on missing High School girls - 35-year jail term in Kamiti loading







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Detectives in Karatina have arrested a group of young men believed to be linked to the disappearance of high school girls.

The girls reportedly went missing while returning to school, only for investigators to later establish that they had eloped with the suspects following preliminary investigations.

Those arrested include a deejay based in Karatina, who is among individuals being questioned over the incident.

Authorities say the suspects are in custody as investigations continue, with possible serious charges expected if they are found culpable.

Below are photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST