The moment cops were deployed after a mob stormed a residential apartment looking for a Tanzanian man linked to the murder of University lady, ALICE RIANGA (PHOTO)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- Chaotic scenes were witnessed after a rowdy mob stormed a residential
apartment looking for a man believed to have murdered Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga.
According to a social media user who witnessed the incident,
anti-riot police officers were deployed to calm the situation and prevent
further chaos.
A photo shared on X shows police officers stationed outside
the residential apartment where the prime suspect in the horrific murder
reportedly lived.
The suspect, a Tanzanian national, has since been arrested.
Alice’s body was found dumped in a forest days after she was
reported missing.
Authorities believe she may have been tortured before being killed, with reports indicating that her face was badly disfigured.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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