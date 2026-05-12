The moment cops were deployed after a mob stormed a residential apartment looking for a Tanzanian man linked to the murder of University lady, ALICE RIANGA (PHOTO)



Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Chaotic scenes were witnessed after a rowdy mob stormed a residential apartment looking for a man believed to have murdered Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga.

According to a social media user who witnessed the incident, anti-riot police officers were deployed to calm the situation and prevent further chaos.

A photo shared on X shows police officers stationed outside the residential apartment where the prime suspect in the horrific murder reportedly lived.

The suspect, a Tanzanian national, has since been arrested.

Alice’s body was found dumped in a forest days after she was reported missing.

Authorities believe she may have been tortured before being killed, with reports indicating that her face was badly disfigured.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

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