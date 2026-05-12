Father of murdered University student, ALICE RIANGA, is a DCI officer - Details emerge as eyewitness reveals he collapsed after learning of her death







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, reportedly came from a well-to-do family, with reports indicating that her father is a DCI officer.

According to someone close to the family, Alice’s father collapsed and was rushed to hospital after learning of her death.

All along, he believed his daughter was in school studying, only to later discover that she had been reported missing and was eventually found murdered in a forest.





Alice was reported missing last Thursday, prompting a frantic search that sadly ended in tragedy.

Her lover, a man of Tanzanian origin, has since been arrested and is being treated as a key suspect in the horrific murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST