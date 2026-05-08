Friday, May 08, 2026 - A lady has sparked concern over the state of the teaching profession after visiting her boyfriend, who is a teacher, and being stunned by his living conditions.
Sharing the video on social media, the visibly shocked lady
showed the modest single-room house and pairs of old, worn-out shoes neatly
arranged on the floor.
“Nimeenda kwa nyumba ya mwalimu na wacha niwaambie,
teaching does not have money,” she lamented as she panned the camera around the
room.
“Tuwachane na hii kazi, what is going on?” she added
amid sarcastic laughter.
The video has since triggered reactions online, with many
netizens sympathizing with teachers and pointing out the harsh economic
realities facing some educators.
Others speculated that the man could be among teachers
employed by school boards, who are often said to earn meager salaries.
Watch the video>>> below
Teaching is the most disrespected profession in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/9zSJ3Fphh1— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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