





Friday, May 08, 2026 - A lady has sparked concern over the state of the teaching profession after visiting her boyfriend, who is a teacher, and being stunned by his living conditions.

Sharing the video on social media, the visibly shocked lady showed the modest single-room house and pairs of old, worn-out shoes neatly arranged on the floor.

“Nimeenda kwa nyumba ya mwalimu na wacha niwaambie, teaching does not have money,” she lamented as she panned the camera around the room.

“Tuwachane na hii kazi, what is going on?” she added amid sarcastic laughter.

The video has since triggered reactions online, with many netizens sympathizing with teachers and pointing out the harsh economic realities facing some educators.

Others speculated that the man could be among teachers employed by school boards, who are often said to earn meager salaries.

Watch the video>>> below

Teaching is the most disrespected profession in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/9zSJ3Fphh1 — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST