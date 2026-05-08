





Friday, May 8, 2026 - A group of former students from Chebiemit Boys High School has caused a buzz online after returning to the school in a fleet of flashy guzzlers to collect their leaving certificates.

In the trending photo circulating on social media, the young men are seen arriving at the school in high-end vehicles, attracting attention from students, teachers and members of staff.

The former students completed school only recently but are already living large, something that left many people talking.

Their grand entrance reportedly stunned both the principal and teachers, with some wondering how the young men managed to achieve such a lavish lifestyle within such a short period after leaving school.

The viral photo has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the source of their wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST