SHOCK as young Kisii man, KEVIN MONG’ARE, is busted dressed as a schoolgirl in complete uniform (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 20,
2026 - A young Kisii man has reportedly been arrested in Nkaimurunya Ward,
Kajiado North, after sneaking into a family home disguised as a stranded
schoolgirl seeking help.
The suspect, identified as Kevin Mong’are, is said to have
arrived at the home dressed in school uniform while carrying a Bible and
exercise books, claiming that he was stranded and needed a place to spend the
night.
However, the situation allegedly took a disturbing turn
later in the night when he was suspected to have sneaked into the bed of the
shop owner’s daughter, prompting suspicion among family members before an alarm
was raised.
Reports further indicate that this may not have been his
first attempt using the unusual disguise.
According to locals, the suspect had previously been arrested under similar circumstances after allegedly posing as a schoolgirl, but was later released.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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