Cheeky Slay Queen’s dramatic ‘Siaka Siaka’ dance in Nairobi club sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A dramatic video of a bold Slay Queen showing off her “Siaka Siaka” dance moves at a Nairobi nightclub has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the viral clip, the confident lady, dressed in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, is seen pulling off the trending dance moves with unmatched energy as revelers cheer her on.

At some point, it appeared she was enjoying the attention from the crowd and became even more dramatic in an apparent attempt to steal the spotlight.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens praising her confidence while others felt she had taken things a little too far.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST