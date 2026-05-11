SHOCK as a middle-aged KIKUYU man burns his house and motorbike in Othaya before disappearing amid reports he was battling depression (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Residents of Chinga Kariko Sub-location in Kiambaa Village, Othaya, Nyeri County, are in shock after a middle-aged man set his house and motorbike on fire before disappearing without a trace.

According to reports from the area, the man is believed to have been battling depression prior to the disturbing incident.

Photos shared online show the house extensively damaged by fire, with the motorbike also reduced to a burnt wreck following the late-night incident that has left villagers stunned.

Concerned residents said the man has not been seen since the fire, sparking fears over his safety and prompting locals to appeal for information that could help trace his whereabouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST