SHAME! PHOTOs of Pastor ANTHONY OMALE, who impregnated a 15-year-old girl at his church along Kangundo Road







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A pastor in Nairobi is facing serious allegations after being accused of preying on a 15-year-old girl under his pastoral care.

According to the charge sheet, the girl is said to be four months pregnant for Pastor Ejoi Anthony Omale, who runs a church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

The pastor did the “unthinkable” to the girl on January 3rd, 2026, without her consent, leading to the pregnancy.

Her parents are said to have reported the matter to the police, leading to the pastor’s arrest.

The rogue pastor has denied the accusations as the case proceeds in court.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST