RnB singer NEYO sparks buzz online after stepping out with his three stunning girlfriends (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - American R&B singer, Ne-Yo, has sparked a buzz on social media after he was spotted out and about with his three girlfriends.

In the viral video, the singer is seen arriving in an SUV alongside the women before stepping out and helping each of them exit the vehicle.

Ne-Yo has openly embraced a polyamorous lifestyle, a move that has continued to stir debate online and in the entertainment industry.

The award-winning singer previously admitted that his unconventional relationship setup has cost him endorsement deals and business opportunities, with some brands reportedly unwilling to be associated with polyamory.

Despite criticism from some online users, who have described the arrangement as ‘degrading’, Ne-Yo has maintained that all the women involved are consenting adults and that honesty and transparency are the foundation of their relationship.

His openness about polyamory came after his 2022 divorce from Crystal Renay, who had publicly accused him of infidelity.

Watch the video>>> below

NE-YO and his 3 girlfriends pic.twitter.com/H3v1K5Ov1z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST