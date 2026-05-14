RnB singer NEYO sparks buzz online after stepping out with his three stunning girlfriends (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - American R&B singer, Ne-Yo, has sparked a buzz on social media after he was spotted out and about with his three girlfriends.
In the viral video, the singer is seen arriving in an SUV
alongside the women before stepping out and helping each of them exit the
vehicle.
Ne-Yo has openly embraced a polyamorous lifestyle, a move
that has continued to stir debate online and in the entertainment industry.
The award-winning singer previously admitted that his
unconventional relationship setup has cost him endorsement deals and business
opportunities, with some brands reportedly unwilling to be associated with
polyamory.
Despite criticism from some online users, who have described
the arrangement as ‘degrading’, Ne-Yo has maintained that all the women
involved are consenting adults and that honesty and transparency are the
foundation of their relationship.
His openness about polyamory came after his 2022 divorce
from Crystal Renay, who had publicly
accused him of infidelity.
Watch the video>>> below
NE-YO and his 3 girlfriends pic.twitter.com/H3v1K5Ov1z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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