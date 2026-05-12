Red Flag or Insecurity? Kenyan LADY reveals the ‘petty’ reason why her boyfriend has dumped her (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - People break up for different reasons, some considered genuine deal breakers, while others may seem petty to outsiders.

A Kenyan lady has sparked debate online after revealing why her boyfriend allegedly ended their relationship, with netizens divided on whether he was justified or simply insecure.

According to screenshots shared on X, the lady explained to a male friend that she had been dumped after wishing him a happy birthday on her WhatsApp status and captioning his photo, “Happy Birthday Dear.”

She claimed her boyfriend viewed the other man as a threat to their relationship and decided to call it quits.

At first, the male friend suggested that the boyfriend was probably looking for an excuse to end the relationship and simply used the birthday message as a reason.

He then cheekily shot his shot, telling her, “Now it is us against the world.”

Surprised, the lady replied, “US??” prompting the man to make his intentions clear by suggesting they should see if a relationship between them could work.

She responded, “Ebu tutaona hiyo maneno.”

Talk about striking while the iron is still hot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST