Red Flag or Insecurity? Kenyan LADY reveals the ‘petty’ reason why her boyfriend has dumped her (LOOK)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - People break up for different reasons, some considered genuine deal breakers, while others may seem petty to outsiders.
A Kenyan lady has sparked debate online after revealing why
her boyfriend allegedly ended their relationship, with netizens divided on
whether he was justified or simply insecure.
According to screenshots shared on X, the lady explained to
a male friend that she had been dumped after wishing him a happy birthday on
her WhatsApp status and captioning his photo, “Happy Birthday Dear.”
She claimed her boyfriend viewed the other man as a threat
to their relationship and decided to call it quits.
At first, the male friend suggested that the boyfriend was
probably looking for an excuse to end the relationship and simply used the
birthday message as a reason.
He then cheekily shot his shot, telling her, “Now it is us
against the world.”
Surprised, the lady replied, “US??” prompting the man to
make his intentions clear by suggesting they should see if a relationship
between them could work.
She responded, “Ebu tutaona hiyo maneno.”
Talk about striking while the iron is still hot.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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