‘I finally asked this man why he cheated’ - LADY confronts her boyfriend for cheating and his ‘honest’ response leaves her speechless (SCREENSHOT)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to share her boyfriend’s response after she confronted him for cheating on her.
While sharing the screenshot of their chat, she wrote:
“I finally asked this man why he cheated… and his response
left me speechless 😪💔 I genuinely
don’t even know how to feel anymore”
From the screenshot, the guy claimed she cheated on him
emotionally prompting him to cheat physically.
“You cheated emotionally before I cheated physically. Whenever we
had issues, you always confided in your best friend… Whenever anything good
happened to you, he was the first to know before I did.”
He admitted feeling like “second place, not first” and confessed, “I was loyal to our relationship till I couldn’t anymore.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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