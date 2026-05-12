‘I finally asked this man why he cheated’ - LADY confronts her boyfriend for cheating and his ‘honest’ response leaves her speechless (SCREENSHOT)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to share her boyfriend’s response after she confronted him for cheating on her.

While sharing the screenshot of their chat, she wrote:

“I finally asked this man why he cheated… and his response left me speechless 😪💔 I genuinely don’t even know how to feel anymore”

From the screenshot, the guy claimed she cheated on him emotionally prompting him to cheat physically.

“You cheated emotionally before I cheated physically. Whenever we had issues, you always confided in your best friend… Whenever anything good happened to you, he was the first to know before I did.”

He admitted feeling like “second place, not first” and confessed, “I was loyal to our relationship till I couldn’t anymore.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST