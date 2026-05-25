Radio presenter MAINA KAGENI loses Ksh 1 million Arsenal League bet to Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s husband, SAM MBURU - Pays up in cash (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Veteran radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has finally honoured a high‑stakes football wager, handing over Ksh 1 million to Governor Susan Kihika’s husband, businessman Sam Mburu, after Arsenal F.C clinched the English Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The bet had been placed earlier in the season, with Maina backing his beloved Manchester United while Mburu confidently predicted Arsenal’s long‑awaited triumph.

In a video shared online, Maina is seen handing out a wad of cash to Mburu, who was proudly dressed in an Arsenal jersey.

However, Maina couldn’t resist aiming a jab at Arsenal fans, cheekily suggesting that the Gunners were ‘carried there’.

“Even if you were carried there, and you know that is what happened, the truth is that he who does not accept defeat is not even a competitor in the first place.”

“Debt paid: Ksh 1 million delivered. Woii Arsenal. Congratulations.”

Watch the video>>> below

Radio presenter MAINA KAGENI loses Ksh 1 Million Arsenal League bet to Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s husband, SAM MBURU pic.twitter.com/k095Th1oVt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026