PHOTOs from crime scene where missing campus student, ALICE RIANGA’s body was found dumped as her ‘MUBABA’ is linked to the murder







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Photos have emerged from the scene where the body of missing Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, was discovered dumped in a forest.

The images show residents gathered near the scene in shock as police officers retrieved the body before transporting it to the morgue for preservation and further examination.

Alice had been reported missing for several days after she disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Her family and friends had mounted an online campaign seeking information about her whereabouts, hoping she would be found alive.

According to reports, detectives are investigating her “mubaba,” as the prime suspect in the brutal killing.

See photos from the crime scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST